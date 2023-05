LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Saturday near 96th Street and University Avenue.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com the victim was transported by private vehicle to Covenant Medical Center and was in stable condition.

LPD also said there was an altercation and the victim was shot.

This is a developing story. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.