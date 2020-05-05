Shots fired in traffic early Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Early Saturday morning (just after 1:00) while responding to another call at the 5600 block of 48th Street, a Lubbock Police officer received reports of shots fired near 50th Street and Slide Road, according to a police report.

The police report said a witness was traveling westbound on 50th Street and observed two vehicles going eastbound on 50th Street — a white passenger car followed by a white SUV.

The police report said the witness saw a suspect get out of the white passenger car and began to walk westbound towards the white SUV driven by another suspect.

The witness said it looked like two suspects were going to fight in the street but the white SUV drove away and headed westbound.

The first suspect then pulled out a gun and began to shoot in the direction of the white SUV, according to the witness account in the police report.

Spent shell casings were discovered just west of the intersection of 50th and Slide, as well as shattered glass in the westbound lanes of traffic in the 5200 block of 50th Street, the police report says.

CORRECTION: The time of the incident has been corrected to indicate early Saturday morning.