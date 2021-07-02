Shots fired into Lubbock home with people inside, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Police were still searching for a suspect after a police report said several shots were fired into a home in the 5700 block of Geneva Avenue early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 4:45 a.m., officers responded to the scene and found several empty shell casings on the ground in the street outside of the home, according to the report.

Two of five victims said they were asleep in the master bedroom of the home and heard “a ring of loud noises.” However, one victim did not realize she heard gunshots until she went to the living room and saw several holes in her couch, police said.

Two other victims were asleep in the back bedrooms of the home, while the last victim was asleep on the couch where shots were fired.

Police said none of the five victims were injured, and a suspect was not located Friday.

The case remained under investigation.