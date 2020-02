LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 6:20 a.m. Lubbock Police Department tweeted that the Metro investigators were on scene of a shots fired call at the Coronado Inn.

The call came in just before 4 a.m. Thursday morning and one person was transported to University Medical Center where they were pronounced dead at the hospital, according to their twitter.

No more information was available at the time.

