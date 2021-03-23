Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was shot outside of a hotel Friday night, according to a police report.

At approximately 11:58 p.m. Friday night, Lubbock Police Department responded to the 2300 block of Mac Davis Lane to reports of shots fired, according to a police report.

A witness said a suspect drove up in front of a hotel and fired an unknown number of shots hitting the victim, a police report said. The police report also said an unoccupied car nearby was hit with a bullet.

The witness said she thought the shots came from a Jeep. When the Jeep drove away, the witness said she saw the victim being carried across the street by three people, the police report said.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The police report said the victim told officers that he was at a nearby bar when two women offered to drive him home.

The victim said he walked out of the bar and heard a group of people arguing, but did not know who they were or what they were arguing about, the police report said. The victim said he then heard about 10 gunshots and fell to the ground, according to the police report.

The victim said he did not know the people that offered to drive him home, nor did he know the people that transported him to the hospital.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to LPD on the whereabouts of the suspect. This article will be updated when an answer is received.