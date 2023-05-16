LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was called for reports of shots fired Tuesday at 11:34 a.m. near Texas Tech University, according to LPD.

LPD said the shooting was at an apartment complex at 4th Street and Flint Avenue.

The Texas Tech Police Department sent an emergency notification to students. There was no information on injuries yet.

In a second TechAlert! the TTPD said, “This is the Texas Tech Police Department. As reported earlier, the report of shots fired was at an off-campus location north of campus. LPD is actively investigating the reports. There has been nothing to indicate a threat to the campus community. Please avoid the area.”

At 12:36 p.m., a third TechAlert! said “This is an all-clear notification from Texas Tech University in Lubbock. Law enforcement was unable to locate the source of the reported shots fired.”