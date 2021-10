LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to a shooting at the Koko Inn near 50th Street and South Q Drive. Police confirmed shots were fired at 6:40 p.m. Saturday.

There was also a fight in the banquet hall, which may have been connected to the gunfire. Police were still looking into it at the time of this report.

So far, there have been no reports of gunshot victims, but police were told one person suffered a head injury.

