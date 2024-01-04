LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said David Bermea, Jr., 33, was charged with Deadly Conduct with a Firearm and resisting arrest after a SWAT callout in the 300 block of East 88th Street on Wednesday evening.

LCSO said deputies were called around 6:50 p.m. for shots fired. Deputies found Bermea, who “refused to exit the residence and speak with deputies.”

According to LCSO, SWAT and negotiators responded to help deputies with Bermea, who authorities said was armed and barricaded. LCSO said deputies determined Bermea was the only one in the home. Bermea was taken into custody around 9:20 p.m. without incident, according to LCSO.

Bermea was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center, where he remained as of Thursday morning.