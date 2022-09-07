LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Police Department responded to several incidents of shots fired at multiple residences in Lubbock in the last week, according to police reports.

One report happened in the 300 block of 39th street at around 3:00 AM. According to the police report, the victim found bullet holes in the cars he had in his driveway.

The most recent report was from Monday in the 5000 block of Avenue G. According to the police report, the victim said he thought he heard gunshots but assumed they were fireworks and went back to sleep.

The police report stated the next day the victim found a bullet hole in one of his walls. The victim had surveillance footage of the shooting, but it did not capture any identifiable features.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the suspect in these shootings had not been located.

