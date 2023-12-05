Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of December 5, 2023.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe said a suspect wanted for shooting at deputies on Monday was killed after an officer-involved shooting near East 82nd Street and MLK Jr Boulevard just before noon on Tuesday.

No officers were hurt, Rowe said.

Rowe said the incident stemmed from an early Monday morning traffic stop where a suspect was accused of firing multiple shots at a deputy while running. Janice Murray and Carolyn Sinklier, both 24, were both arrested at the time. The suspect who fired shots was not yet found.

Authorities started tracking a ping from the suspect’s phone on Tuesday morning. Rowe said the suspect drove off in his vehicle and authorities decided to pull him over. The suspect bailed from the vehicle and jumped a fence, Rowe said. He ran a short distance away, turned and pulled a pistol from his waistband.

“Officers did shoot and kill the individual,” Rowe said.

The Metro Special Crimes Unit and Texas Rangers were jointly conducting the investigation. The officers involved will remain on paid administrative leave.