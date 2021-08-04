Should you vaccinate your child against COVID-19 before the school year? Our medical expert Dr. Sameer Islam weighs in

LUBBOCK, Texas — The school year begins in just a few weeks and parents want to make sure their kids are safe when they go back to class.

Children 12 and older can now get the Pfizer vaccine to protect them against COVID-19.

And with the Delta variant prevalent in our community, a lot of parents have questions regarding the best step for their children.

Dr. Sameer Islam with the Lubbock County Medical Society joins KAMC’s Lauren Matter to talk about the best plan going forward to keep kids and community safe.

