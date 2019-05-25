LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center:

Showtime: Photographs of Music Legends by Watt Casey Jr: Join the Buddy Holly Center May 31 through July 21, 2019 for an unparalleled exhibition, organized by the Old Jail Art Center in Albany, Texas, featuring a sampling of photographic images of influential musical artists that span the American music genres of blues, country, folk, jazz, and rock-and-roll by Watt Casey Jr.

Many great photographers strive to capture a particular moment, atmosphere, feeling, or event. Casey’s images go beyond the mere documentation of an event or individual. They present a new dimension of understanding and appreciation for a subject. For the viewer unfamiliar with the subject, the photographs generate curiosity and an appreciation for diverse subjects. For those intimately familiar with the subject, the photographs act as a vehicle to take them back to a particular time or place. For both, the photographic images can be appreciated and enjoyed independently for their artistic expression and quality.

The Fine Arts Gallery is free and open to the public. For more information about this exhibit or other events, please call (806) 775-3560 or visit www.buddyhollycenter.org.

