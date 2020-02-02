Sidewalk, ADA ramp project to make safety improvements in 3 counties

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the TxDOT:

Work on a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) project to improve sidewalks and curb ramps on various roadways in Lubbock, Terry and Yoakum counties is set to begin [this] week; weather permitting.

“The project will make sidewalk improvements and add or upgrade ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards along various locations on FM 2255 (4th Street), from Venita Avenue to Indiana Avenue in Lubbock,” said Ed Goebel, P.E., TxDOT Lubbock District Director of Construction. “Roads in Brownfield, Plains and Denver City will also see improvements made. Work is scheduled to start at the FM 2255 location.”

US 82/380 through the city of Brownfield is part of the improvement project. Project limits in Brownfield include US 82/380 (Main Street) from 1st to 7th Street and US 380 (Tahoka Road) from US 62/82 (Lubbock Road) east to Cedar Street.

Also included in the safety improvements are the cities of Plains and Denver City in Yoakum County. US 380 (Cowboy Way) project limits in Plains include the area from Avenue A to SH 214. Project limits along US 83 in Denver City span from S. Newman Street to Rogers Circle.

Motorists should anticipate various daytime shoulder and outside lane closures and are advised to slow down as they enter the work area for their safety and the safety of the workers.

“The closures will give contractor Ti-Zak Concrete, Inc., from LeCenter, MN, the space needed to accommodate equipment and safely make the improvements,” Goebel said.

Work is expected to be completed in October 2020.

For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

(News release from the Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)