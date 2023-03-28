LUBBOCK, Texas – With some clippers and a tent, Xzavier Moreno decided to hit the streets to follow a dream.

Moreno quit his job to give back to the community by offering free haircuts as he pursues his dream of being a barber, “It was a good job, I just had to take the step forward and be able to do what I love and if I didn’t take the jump that day, I wouldn’t be where I’m at right now.”

You can always find Moreno on the side of a busy street in Lubbock County with a customer in his barber chair. Moreno said he’s often on the corner of South Loop 289 and Slide Road or across from Frenship High School, at times seeing up to 6 clients a day.

“I drove past and saw it and I’ve always been looking for a good barber to do my hair. All the good ones usually you know they post it up outside somewhere, just doing their thing, hustling it out,” said Dustin Cox, one of Moreno’s customers for the day.

And the catch? Well there actually isn’t any, as all his haircuts on the side of the road are free.

“Free haircuts, a lot of people can’t afford going or have time or afford going into a Barber shop, and sometimes they’re booked up and you have to schedule an appointment.. This is right here on the street, you see it, you pull over, you get a haircut,” said Moreno.

As Moreno uses his skills to bless the community, he said his dream is to one day take his talent on the road and travel.

“It makes me feel like I did something at the end of the day. When I go to bed, I lay my head down and most definitely I thank God and everything he’s put me through. I wouldn’t be here without him, most definitely,” said Moreno.

To schedule an appointment with Xzavier or to keep up with his free haircut locations you can visit his Instagram here.