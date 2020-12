LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s Tim and Luke Seigel were featured in a segment broadcast on the December 20th edition of ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown.

The segment, narrated by Tom Rinaldi, told the story of how watching the New Orleans Saints playing football is being used as a method of recovery for Luke.

You may recall Luke was involved in a devastating golf car accident in 2015.

You can watch the ESPN segment below: