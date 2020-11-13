Sigma Delta Pi hosting 10th Annual Lubbock Spanish Spelling Bee Championship on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

WHAT:

10th Annual Lubbock Spanish Spelling Bee Championship

WHEN:

9-11 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 14)

WHERE:

This event will be hosted virtually on Zoom

EVENT:

Texas Tech University‘s Alpha Phi chapter of Sigma Delta Pi, the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society, will host its 10th Annual Lubbock Spanish Spelling Bee Championship. This year’s contest will be held virtually via Zoom to ensure the health and safety of participants. Please email Comfort Pratt, Alpha Phi chapter adviser, at c.pratt@ttu.edu at least one hour prior to the competition for a meeting link.

The spelling bee will feature 12 students in grades three through eight from Lubbock Independent School District (ISD), Lubbock-Cooper ISD, Frenship ISD and Spur ISD. The winner and runner-up will represent Lubbock at the 2021 National Spanish Spelling Bee competition July 15-18 in Denver.

Pratt, an associate professor of bilingual education and secondary education in the College of Education, established the Lubbock Spanish Spelling Bee competition in 2011 to provide an opportunity for students to improve their proficiency in Spanish. The 2019 champion was Hadariel Espinoza of Atkins Middle School in Lubbock ISD.

