LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday morning, Lubbock citizens filed paperwork with the City Secretary’s office in Lubbock, with the goal of decriminalizing low-level marijuana possession for adults within city limits.

If the required number of signatures collected from registered voters is reached within the 60-day time limit set by the City of Lubbock, the proposed ordinance to decriminalize marijuana possession in amounts of 4 ounces or less would go before the City Council to vote.

If the City Council votes down the ordinance, the committee will have the option to put the issue on the ballot for Lubbock voters to vote on.

An official kick-off rally to collect petition signatures will be held on August 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Wagner Park.

If you would like to sign the petition, click here.