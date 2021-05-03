‘Significant barriers’ to abortion; Planned Parenthood vows to stay open in Lubbock after election results

This Oct. 23, 2020, photo provided by Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas shows the new Planned Parenthood health center in Lubbock, Texas. (Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas via The AP)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas issued a statement Monday after Lubbock voted May 1 to adopt an ordinance that would outlaw abortion in city limits. The organization said the doors to its Lubbock clinic would remain open.

“The Lubbock ordinance approved on May 1, 2021 establishes an abortion ban for Lubbock residents,” the statement said, “creating significant barriers and the need to travel a minimum 600 mile round trip or out of state to obtain an abortion.”

According to unofficial final results, the vote passed 62% to 38%, with just over 34,000 votes in total.

Planned Parenthood said it is “carefully reviewing what the impacts of the ordinance may be” and said it “will make decisions soon regarding the availability of abortion services in Lubbock.”

Read the full statement by Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas below:

Since opening the Planned Parenthood Lubbock health center last year, hundreds of patients have received affordable, expert reproductive healthcare services. Our doors will remain open to patients seeking care critical to a community facing rates of sexually transmitted infection (STIs) and teen pregnancy that exceed both state and national averages, as well as higher uninsured rates and the accompanying health outcome challenges.

The Lubbock ordinance approved on May 1, 2021 establishes an abortion ban for Lubbock residents, creating significant barriers and the need to travel a minimum 600 mile round trip or out of state to obtain an abortion. Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas is carefully reviewing the impact of the ordinance, and will make decisions soon regarding the availability of abortion services in Lubbock. Access to healthcare services, including abortion, should not be determined by someone’s zip code, especially when these restrictions will disproportionately impact low income women and women of color. We remain committed to advocating for access to abortion for any Texan, including here in Lubbock.

Planned Parenthood is proud to provide patient assistance funds for preventive healthcare appointments for eligible patients. For more than 85 years Texans have trusted Planned Parenthood for affordable, expert healthcare services including breast and cervical cancer screenings; HIV tests; testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infection; PrEP and PEP medication to prevent HIV transmission; all FDA-approved birth control (including IUDs and implants); treatment for urinary tract and vaginal infections; annual well visits; HPV vaccines, flu vaccines, and other essential healthcare services.

All are welcome at Planned Parenthood regardless of insurance or documentation status, your income level, where you live or who you love.