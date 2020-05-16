Silent Wings Museum celebrating Armed Forces Day Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Silent Wings Museum:

The Silent Wings Museum will honor our past and present military service members by celebrating Armed Forces Day on Saturday, May 16, 2020, by offering FREE admission to past and present members of the military and their family members who accompany them to the Museum.

President Harry S. Truman led the effort to establish a single holiday for citizens to come together and thank our military members for their patriotic service in support of our country.

On August 31, 1949, Secretary of Defense Louis Johnson announced the creation of Armed Forces Day to replace separate Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force Days. The single day celebration stemmed from the unification of the Armed Forces under the Department of Defense and is traditionally celebrated on the third Saturday in May.

The Silent Wings Museum preserves and tells the story of the WWII Military Glider Program, many of whom trained in this very location when it was the South Plains Army Air Field. The Museum will be open to the public from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, May 16th. Active duty and retired military service members and their families can receive free admission by signing our guest book and indicating their branch of service, squadron and dates of service.

For more information, please contact the Silent Wings Museum at (806) 775-3049 or visit us online at www.silentwingsmuseum.com. The Silent Wings Museum is located at 6202 N. I-27 (Exit 9) in Lubbock’s old airport terminal.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Silent Wings Museum)