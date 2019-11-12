Silent Wings Museum honors local veterans

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock’s Silent Wings Museum honored local veterans at their annual celebration Monday morning.

The ceremony included an invocation from David Wilson of Southcrest Baptist Church, a proclamation from Mayor Pro Tem Jeff Griffith, and a keynote address from military author Jack Woodville London.

“They signed up giving a blank check with their lives and it was cashed” said London.

Alan Tice, a Vietnam War veteran, said he is proud to be a veteran in Lubbock.

“I would wear my hat in Austin for over 20 years and never once did anyone say thank you for your service” said Tice. “But in Lubbock, not a day goes by that somebody doesn’t say it.”

When doing research for an article, London said he discovered that the first group of Gold Star mothers were from the South Plains in the 1930s.

“I ran across my grandmother’s name and I had no idea that I had an uncle that died in World War I,” said London.

The museum also provided free admission for veterans.