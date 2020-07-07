Silent Wings Museum introduces exhibit showing U.S. Latinos & Latinas in WW2

This is a news release from the City of Lubbock.

Lubbock, Texas – Beginning July 14, 2020, the Silent Wings Museum will present Images of Valor: U.S. Latinos and Latinas in World War II. Through images and stories, this twelve-panel exhibition provides a historical overview of U.S. Latino participation in World War II. In addition to photographs from the project’s archives, Images of Valor incorporates contemporary photographs of men and women of the WWII generation by photojournalist Valentino Mauricio. The exhibition focuses on individual stories that reveal larger themes such as citizenship and civil rights and features excerpts from the more than 500 oral history interviews that were part of the project.

The exhibition will be open to the public from July 14 to August 23, 2020. The Silent Wings Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday 1:00p.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information please contact the Silent Wings Museum at 806-775-3049.

Humanities Texas develops and supports diverse programs across the state, including lectures, oral history projects, teacher institutes, traveling exhibitions and documentary films. For more information, please visit Humanities Texas online at http://www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512.440.1991.

