Silent Wings Museum presents Art of Camouflage Workshop on Feb. 22

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock/Silent Wings Museum)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Silent Wings Museum:

Join the Silent Wings Museum on Saturday, February 22nd from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for our Art of Camouflage Workshop! On February 22nd, participants will learn about camouflage during World War II and use color blending techniques and marine camouflage paint to make yourself disappear.

Art of Camouflage Workshop

  • Date:   Saturday, February 22, 2020
  • Time:  10:00 – 11:30 a.m.
  • Ages:   8 and up
  • Cost:   $15
  • Pre-registration: Must pre-register by 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 20th

Pre-payment and pre-registration are required to hold your space. Class size is limited, so reserve your spot soon!

For more information, or to register, call: 806-775-3049

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Silent Wings Museum)

