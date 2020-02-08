Silent Wings Museum presents Art of Camouflage Workshop on Feb. 22

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock/Silent Wings Museum)

LUBBOCK, Texas

Join the Silent Wings Museum on Saturday, February 22nd from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for our Art of Camouflage Workshop! On February 22nd, participants will learn about camouflage during World War II and use color blending techniques and marine camouflage paint to make yourself disappear.

Art of Camouflage Workshop

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2020

Time: 10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Ages: 8 and up

Cost: $15

Pre-registration: Must pre-register by 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 20th

Pre-payment and pre-registration are required to hold your space. Class size is limited, so reserve your spot soon!

For more information, or to register, call: 806-775-3049

