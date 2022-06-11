LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Silent Wings Museum:

Looking to sign your kids up for summer camps? The Silent Wings Museum will have Aviation Camp 2022 the week of July 18th – July 22nd. The camp will be from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. for children ages 8 – 12. This year’s camp will focus on the daily life of glider pilots and glider mechanics.

Cost for the camp is $100/child. To register for classes, come in person, call or visit our website at www.silentwingsmuseum.com. To make payments over the phone, call the Silent Wings Museum at 806-775-3047, Tuesday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Registration forms and payment must be made at least ONE WEEK PRIOR to the camp in order to secure a spot.

For more information, please call (806) 775-3059, visit www.silentwingsmusuem.com, or follow the Silent Wings Museum on Facebook.

