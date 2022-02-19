LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The Silent Wings Museum invites the community to a special presentation by Kevin Billings, President of the Billy Fiske Foundation. Billings will tell the story of Billy Fiske, an American aviator in the Battle of Britain. Much as American Glider Pilots held great respect for their British Glider Pilot cohorts, Billy Fiske felt strongly that he needed to come to the defense of his adopted homeland.

Join us at 2:00 p.m. on February 19, 2022, as Kevin Billings speaks of Billy Fiske’s determination to serve in the Royal Air Force and the legacy of service and spirit of friendship that carries forward to today.

After the presentation, explore the amazing story of WWII Glider operations from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. with interactive activities.

We are pleased to offer free admission all day for this event.

(Photo provided in a press release from the Silent Wings Museum

Programming at the Silent Wings Museum is made possible in part by CH Foundation, The Helen Jones Foundation, Silent Wings Museum Foundation, Inc., Civic Lubbock and the City of Lubbock. For more information please contact the Silent Wings Museum at 806.775.3049 or visit us online at www.silentwingsmuseum.com. The Silent Wings Museum is located at 6202 N. I-27 (Exit 9) in Lubbock’s old airport terminal.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)