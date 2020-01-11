1  of  2
Silent Wings Museum presents Model Masters Workshop on Jan. 25

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock/Silent Wings Museum)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Silent Wings Museum:

Join the Silent Wings Museum on Saturday, January 25 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. for our Model Masters Workshop! On January 25, participants can choose from 2 different World War II models to build and paint yourself while learning the history behind the real machines. 

Model Masters Workshop
Date:   Saturday, January 25, 2020
Time:  1:00 – 3:00 p.m.
Ages:   10 and up
Cost:   $30
Pre-registration: Must pre-register by 5 pm on Friday, January 24.

Pre-payment and pre-registration are required to hold your space. Class size is limited, so reserve your spot soon!

For more information, or to register call: 806-775-3049

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

