Silent Wings Museum presents Model Rocket Workshop

Have you ever wanted to build your very own rocket and then launch it over 1000 feet into the air? Here is your chance. Join us here at the Silent Wings Museum in our two part workshop to do just that. On Saturday, September 28, you will design, build, and paint a rocket, and then on Saturday, October 5, we will launch your individualized creation into the sky!

Model Rocket Workshop

Date: Saturday, September 28 & Saturday, October 5

Time: 10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Ages: 8 and up

Cost: $20

Pre-registration: Must pre-register by 5pm on Wednesday, September 25.

Pre-payment and pre-registration are required to hold your space. Class size is limited, so reserve your spot soon!

For more information, or to register call: 806-775-3049



