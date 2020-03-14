Silent Wings Museum presents Victory Garden Workshop on March 28

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock/Silent Wings Museum)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Silent Wings Museum:

Join the Silent Wings Museum on Saturday, March 28 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for our Victory Garden Workshop! Participants will learn about rationing during WWII and about WWII-era propaganda. Everyone who attends will get to paint their own planter pot and choose from a variety of plants provided to plant their own miniature garden.

Victory Garden Workshop

Date: Saturday, March, 28, 2020

Time: 1:00 – 2:30 p.m.

Ages: 7 and up

Cost: $20

Pre-registration: Must pre-register by 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 26.

Pre-payment and pre-registration are required to hold your space. Class size is limited, so reserve your spot soon!

For more information, or to register call: 806-775-3049

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Silent Wings Museum)