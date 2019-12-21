Silent Wings Museum presents Whisper Ships Roar! exhibit

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Silent Wings Museum:
Whisper Ships Roar! Capturing the Moment
Explore artwork unique to the glider program in this year’s special exhibit Whisper Ships Roar!
Flight Officer Arthur Furchgott captured the personalities of people he met at South Plains Army Air Field in sketches on scraps of paper. Explore this and other artwork glider personnel created to relate their individual experience in Whisper Ships Roar! The exhibit will only be on display until January 31, 2020.
