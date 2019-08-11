Silent Wings Museum presents Whisper Ships Roar reception and gallery talk on Sunday, August 11

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Silent Wings Museum:

The Silent Wings Museum presents the new exhibit, Whisper Ships Roar, which features artifacts from the collection of the Silent Wings Museum illustrating the creative side of glider personnel as they trained for and flew unarmed gliders into hostile territory. The reception for this new exhibit will be on Spirit of ’45 Day August 11, 2019 from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm with a gallery talk and light refreshments from 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm at the Silent Wings Museum. We hope to see you there!

When:

Sunday, August 11th

1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Who:

All Ages

Where:

Silent Wings Museum

6202 North Interstate 27

Lubbock, TX 79403

Funding for this event was generously provided by the CH Foundation. Special thank you to our supporters: the Silent Wings Museum Foundation, Inc., and the City of Lubbock. For more information, please contact the Silent Wings Museum at (806) 775-3049 or visit us online at www.silentwingsmuseum.com. The Silent Wings Museum is located at 6202 N. I-27 (Exit 9) in Lubbock’s old airport terminal.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)