Silent Wings Museum to bring new program in May, ‘Nature Detectives’

Investigate species of plants, animals and insects as part of the Silent Wings Museum’s Nature Detectives.

Families with children ages Kindergarten – 8th grade are invited to explore outside the museum and identify what species exist in our natural habitat, then head inside the museum to learn how gliders in nature compare to the gliders flown in World War II.

Nature Detectives will take place on Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:15 a.m.

Cost of the program is $10.00 for each participant.

Each participant will receive a Nature Pack of materials to continue the investigation at home.

Please register by April 24, 2021 by contacting municipalmuseumseducation@gmail.com or calling (806) 775-3049.

Masks will be required for the duration of the program and efforts will be made to socially distance.

Visit silentwingsmuseum.com for more information.

