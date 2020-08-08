Silent Wings Museum to celebrate Spirit of ’45 Day on Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Silent Wings Museum:
Join the Silent Wings Museum on Sunday, August 9, as we celebrate Spirit of ’45 Day. This year, we will be honoring the Greatest Generation with free admission and virtual programming featuring our current special exhibit Images of Valor: U.S. Latinos and Latinas of World War II.
Tune into our social media channels on Sunday, August 9th for virtual programming. The Silent Wings Museum is on Facebook @SilentWingsMuseum, Instagram @silentwingsmuseum, and Twitter @MuseumWings. More information on the event can be found on the Silent Wings Museum’s website (silentwingsmuseum.com) and Facebook page.
Sunday, August 9th:
- Museum Hours: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Free Admission
- Virtual Programming begins at 2:00 p.m.
For more information, please contact the Silent Wings Museum at (806) 775-3049 or visit us online at www.silentwingsmuseum.com. The Silent Wings Museum is located at 6202 N. I-27 (Exit 9) in Lubbock’s old airport terminal.
(News release from the City of Lubbock/Silent Wings Museum)