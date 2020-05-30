Silent Wings Museum to commemorate D-Day with virtual event on June 6

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Silent Wings Museum:

The Silent Wings Museum will commemorate the 76th anniversary of D-Day on Saturday, June 6. The annual commemoration of D-Day honors the sacrifices made by Allied forces during the Normandy Invasion to gain a critical foothold on French soil. More than 500 gliders were deployed into Normandy beginning in the wee hours of June 6 and continuing into June 7, 1944, carrying desperately needed supplies, troops, and vehicles to secure strategic areas inland and resupply the Allied ground forces

This year, the Silent Wings Museum is commemorating D-Day with a virtual event. The public is encouraged to join us on our social media channels for exclusive digital content that will be posted throughout the day, including videos, word games, and so much more. More information on the virtual event can be found on the Silent Wings Museum’s website (www.silentwingsmuseum.com) and Facebook page.

The Museum will be open to the public with free admission on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, following health and safety regulations set by the City of Lubbock, the Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force’s Lubbock Safe Guidelines, and Governor Abbott’s executive order. All on-site programming has been cancelled, including vintage aircraft and vehicles, living history groups, children’s activities, and the film screening of D-Day Remembered.

Participate in the virtual event on our social media channels using #SWMDDAY2020. The Silent Wings Museum is on Facebook @SilentWingsMuseum, Instagram @silentwingsmuseum, and Twitter @MuseumWings.

Saturday, June 6 th

Virtual Programming Hours: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Museum Hours: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm, Museum open to the public free of charge

Funding for this event was generously provided by the CH Foundation. Special thank you to our supporters: the Silent Wings Museum Foundation, Inc., the City of Lubbock, Prosperity Bank, the Salvation Army, the American Red Cross, and Lubbock Aero.

For more information, please contact the Silent Wings Museum at (806) 775-3049 or visit us online at www.silentwingsmuseum.com. The Silent Wings Museum is located at 6202 N. I-27 (Exit 9) in Lubbock’s old airport terminal.

