Silent Wings Museum to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Silent Wings Museum:

The Silent Wings Museum will commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday, June 6th, Saturday, June 8th, and Sunday, June 9th. The community is invited to this family-friendly, annual event honoring the sacrifices made by Allied forces during the Normandy Invasion to gain a critical foothold on French soil. More than 500 gliders were deployed into Normandy beginning in the wee hours of June 6 and continuing into June 7, carrying desperately needed supplies, troops, and vehicles to secure strategic areas inland and resupply the Allied ground forces.

Activities throughout the weekend include vintage WWII aircraft and vehicles on display, living history groups, children’s activities, and screenings of the documentary D-Day Remembered. All aircraft will fly in and be on display as weather permits. This event is free and open to the public.

Thursday, June 6th

Museum Hours: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

10:00 am – Museum open to the public free of charge

Showing of Documentary, D-Day Remembered (replays every hour until 4:00 pm)

Saturday, June 8th

Museum Hours: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

10:00 am – Museum opens free to the public

Vintage Aircraft: C-47 “Southern Cross” The Greatest Generation Aircraft WWII era aircraft, Texas Air Museum (Vintage vehicles courtesy of Ricky’s Auto Repair)

Children’s activities throughout the day

10:30 am Showing of Documentary, D-Day Remembered (replays every hour until 4:00 pm)

Sunday, June 9th

Museum Hours: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

10:00 am – Museum opens free to the public

Vintage Aircraft: C-47 “Southern Cross” The Greatest Generation Aircraft WWII era aircraft, Texas Air Museum (Vintage vehicles courtesy of Ricky’s Auto Repair)

Children’s activities throughout the day

10:30 am Showing of Documentary, D-Day Remembered (replays every hour until 4:00 pm)

Funding for this event was generously provided by the CH Foundation. Special thank you to our supporters: the Silent Wings Museum Foundation, Inc., the City of Lubbock, Prosperity Bank, the Salvation Army, the American Red Cross, and Lubbock Aero.

For more information, please contact the Silent Wings Museum at (806) 775-3049 or visit us online at www.silentwingsmuseum.com. The Silent Wings Museum is located at 6202 N. I-27 (Exit 9) in Lubbock’s old airport terminal.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

