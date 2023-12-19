LUBBOCK, Texas — The Silent Wings Museum is hosting a ‘Women Working’ workshop featuring a film on January 20, according to an announcement from Lubbock Veteran Connection.

At the workshop, Silent Wings will screen the documentary, Women in the Wings, a film about the fearless women who worked in the Pittsburgh Heinz baby food plant manufacturing parts for the CG-4A glider, according to Lubbock Veteran Connection. There will be a snack, post-movie discussion, tour with the curator of the From Promise to Production exhibit and access to the rest of the museum included.

The event will take place from 2-4 p.m. Entry is $10 and veterans get in free.

Seats are limited, the announcement said. Call (806) 775-3059 to register.