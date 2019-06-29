Silent Wings Museum to host Aviation Boot Camp, July 29 – August 2

LUBBOCK, Texas – The following is a news release from The Silent Wings Museum:



The Silent Wings Museum announces Aviation Boot Camp July 29 – August 2, 2019. This is a great learning experience for kids ages 10-14 with interests in planes, science, history, and the military. Campers will have the opportunity to learn a variety of subjects including:

Training with real Marines

Aerodynamics

The Physics of Flight

World War II History

Modern applications of flight with hands-on activities such as map-making, home-made liter-bottle rockets and more.

Campers will engage in challenging exercises to learn the importance of self-discipline, teamwork and critical thinking. Activities include, but are not limited to: drills and physical training, tent building, basic first aid, self-defense and more. Though physically and mentally demanding, this camp is a chance for your child to show what they’re made of. They will leave with a true feeling of accomplishment and success. This camp is designed in the style of a boot camp working with military personnel with a graduation at the end of the week. For more information about Aviation Boot Camp, please call the Silent Wings Museum at 806-775-3049.

When:

July 29 – August 2, 2019

8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Who:

Ages 10-14



Cost:

$75

Where:

Silent Wings Museum

6202 N. I-27

Lubbock, Texas 79403

Register by July 26th at 5:00 p.m.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

