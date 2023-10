LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock’s Silent Wings Museum is set to host October’s “Mornings at the Museum” on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

According to the museum, visitors can create Bat Rockets and Foaming Ghosts to celebrate spooky season.

The activities will take place in the Hangar Gallery and are free with the price of admission to the museum.