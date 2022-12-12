(Logo and background photo provided in a press release the City of Lubbock/Silent Wings Museum)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Silent Wings Museum will host Holidays on the Homefront on Saturday, December 17.

According to a press release from the City of Lubbock/Silent Wings Museum, the event takes place from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the Hanger Gallery.

“Family friendly activities such as popsicle stick ornaments, mini flower pot bells, tissue paper collages, and sugar cookie decorating will be available for guests of all ages,” the press release said

Guests are also invited to walk through the A Legacy Remembered exhibit in the Timeline Gallery.

The Silent Wings Museum said guest can, “learn about the very busy first year of South Plains Army Air Field, highlighting the rapid development of both the facility and its mission to train World War II Glider Pilots.”

Museum admission fees apply, but each guest who brings a minimum of three food items will receive half-price admission to Silent Wings Museum.

The Silent Wings Museum is participating in a food drive this year benefitting Catholic Charities, Diocese of Lubbock, through December 18.

(Photo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock/Silent Wings Museum)

For more information, visit www.silentwingsmuseum.com or call (806) 775-3049.

The Silent Wings Museum is located at 6202 North Interstate 27 in Lubbock’s old airport terminal.