Silent Wings Museum to host Painting with a Twist on August 17

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Silent Wings Museum:

The Silent Wings Museum will host Painting with a Twist on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Painting with a Twist® painting sessions are fun art, not fine art. Invite your friends, enjoy step-by- step instruction with our experienced and enthusiastic local artists. It’s a colorful, casual party atmosphere where you’ll leave your cares behind and go home with a one-of-a-kind painting created by you.

Who:
16 and up

When:
Saturday, August 17, 2019
1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Where:
Silent Wings Museum 6202 N. 1-27 Lubbock, Texas 79403

Cost:
$35

For more information about this event or to register, please call the Silent Wings Museum at 806-775- 3049. Please register before August 17, 2019.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

