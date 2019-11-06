Silent Wings Museum to host Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Silent Wings Museum:



The Silent Wings Museum invites the community to join us as we commemorate our country’s veterans this Veterans Day, Monday, November 11. All visitors will be welcomed with free admission to the museum with activities throughout the day. The museum will be open to the public from 10:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m. with ceremonial activities beginning at 11:00 a.m. The ceremony will include a Veterans Day Proclamation presented by Mayor Pro. Tem Jeff Griffith and Taps performed by Jerry Serrano. Dr. Ron Milam will serve as Master of Ceremonies. Military Writers Society of America’s “Author of the Year,” Jack Woodville London will be the guest speaker and his speech will be followed by a book signing. Children’s activities will be available from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. The Salvation Army relief truck will be at the museum along with the American Red Cross. Light refreshments will be served.

November 11, 2019

10:00 a.m – 5:00 p.m.: Doors open with free admission all day.

11:00 a.m.: Ceremony

Welcome by Master of Ceremonies Dr. Ron Milam

Reading of the Veterans Day Proclamation by Mayor Pro. Tem Jeff Griffith

Presentation of Colors

Taps performed by Jerry Serrano

Guest Speaker Jack Woodville London

2:00 – 5:00 p.m.: Children’s Activities

(News release from the City of Lubbock)