Silent Wings Museum, VFW to host Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony on Dec. 7

Please join us as we remember the Americans lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, and as we honor the sacrifices of our WWII generation who defeated the Axis powers in Europe and in the Pacific.

Lubbock Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466, Military Order of the Purple Heart-0900, and the Silent Wings Museum will be hosting a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony at Silent Wings Museum at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 7, 2019. The ceremony will include the marching-in of our local WWII Veterans, the introduction of Gold Star Families, the presentation of colors, the singing of the National Anthem, WWII Lapel pin presentations, wreath laying, the playing of Taps and a flag folding presentation.

Points of contact for this event are VFW Commander Benny Guerrero at vfwpostcommander2466@gmail or (760) 470 1154, Silent Wings Museum, Eddy Grigsby at (806) 775-3300.

December 7, 2019

10:00 a.m: Doors open (Free Admission 10:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m)

11:00 a.m.: Ceremony

Marching-In of Local WWII Veterans

Introduction of Gold Star Families

Presentation of Colors

Singing of National Anthem

WWII Lapel Pin Presentation and Wreath Laying

Playing of Taps and a Flag Folding Presentation

