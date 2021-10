LUBBOCK, Texas — The Silver alert for 68-year-old Johnny Whetstone has been canceled. As of 3:55 p.m. Tuesday, the Lubbock Police Department said Whetstone was located safe in Crockett County.

A news release from LPD said police were searching for missing Whetstone after he was last seen in the 400 block of Iola Avenue at approximately 1:00 a.m. Tuesday

