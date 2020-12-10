Silver Alert issued for man, last spotted near South Plains region

IRVING, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Irving Police Department.

The Irving Police Department has requested that the Texas Department of Public Safety activate a Silver Alert for Ronald Smith 69-years of age. Mr. Smith was last seen on November 24, 2020, in the 700 block of Fouts Drive. It is unknown where he might be at this time.

Mr. Smith has a grey beard, wears glasses and has a noticeable mole on his left cheek. It is unknown what he was last wearing. Mr. Smith has the beginning stages of dementia and high blood pressure.

Mr. Smith is believed to be operating his vehicle, grey 2014 Ford Escape LP#CHH3897. Stock picture of vehicle provided.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ronald Smith should contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010 (24 hours) or 911.