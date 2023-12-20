SNYDER, Texas — A Silver Alert was issued on Wednesday by the Texas Department of Public Safety for a Snyder man, Michael Hamilton, 73.

Hamilton was last in the 2200 block of Sunset Avenue in Snyder on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m., according to DPS.

DPS said Hamilton is 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt. Hamilton’s vehicle is a white 2014 Kia Soul with the license plate number DZG4518.

If you have any information on Hamilton’s whereabouts, you can call the Snyder Police Department at (325)-573-2611.