Silverton Downtown Center groundbreaking to be held in early October

SILVERTON, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Silverton Downtown Association:

The Silverton Downtown Association received 501(c)3 status in August 2019. The first

undertaking of the organization was a large one – building a safe, educational and multi-purpose

facility for our community and surrounding counties. SDA is pleased to announce through

unwavering fundraising efforts and grant writing avocation, the Silverton Downtown Center is

currently 76 percent funded.

A total of $1,192,813.82 has been raised by the community, local and regional businesses, longtime residents, alumni supporters, foundations and trusts, and fundraising efforts. SDA is grateful

to our committed pledges from Happy State Bank ($200,000), First National Bank of Quitaque

($50,000), and First National Bank of Floydada ($30,000). Additionally, in-kind donations totaling

$77,000 have been graciously given to the cause. It has been exciting to see the level of interest

and support foundations across the state have had for this project. A total of $526,000 have been

awarded in grant funding, with an additional $115,000 still pending.

Gifts ranging from $20 – $100,000 have been generously given by the local community. Every

donation great and small has been met with gratefulness. The project would not be possible without

the support and enthusiasm of our local community. SDA is confident your gift will make an

impact on this project and the community of Briscoe and surrounding counties: an impact on all

walks of life, backgrounds and interests. SDA is happy to answer any questions you may have or

provide additional information needed. We thank you for your continued support of the Silverton

Downtown Center.

Due to various grant requirements, construction of the Silverton Downtown Center must be

completed by October 2021. The SDA board has voted to begin construction; optimistic to raise

the remaining funds through continued grant applications, fundraising efforts and community

supporters. The facility needs an additional $369,101 to be 100 percent funded. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for October 3 at 5:30 p.m. SDA will host the second annual Night

on the Square event immediately following the ground-breaking ceremony. Hope to see you there!

(News release from the Silverton Downtown Association)