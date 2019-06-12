Simmons Community Center to host Community Neighborhood Clean-Up on Saturday, June 15

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Nexstar Media Group/File Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:



Help beautify your neighborhood! Simmons Community Center will be hosting a Community Neighborhood Clean-Up on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Residents in the neighborhoods surrounding the Community Center are encouraged to participate by cleaning their yards and alleys and then bringing their trash to the roll-off dumpsters. Residents can also dispose of large unwanted items such as furniture, appliances, large tree limbs, and other materials. Please no mattresses. This cleanup is co-sponsored by Keep Lubbock Beautiful and the City of Lubbock's Solid Waste Department. If you have a group interested in volunteering for the clean-up, call the Center at 767-2700 or 767-2708.

Mae Simmons Community and Adult Activity Centers are located at 2004 Oak Avenue. Summer hours for the Community Center are Monday-Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Hours for the Adult Activity Center are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information, call 767-2700 (community) or 767-2708 (adult activity).

