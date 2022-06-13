WILSON, Texas – A single father is getting a new roof, free of charge, after years of struggling to repair it.

Mario Martinez and his three children have lived in Mario’s late father’s home for a while, but haven’t been able to fix the roof. When rain or wind rolls in, the house floods and the roof gets even more torn to shreds.

Martinez works for Castner Quality Woodworks in Lubbock, and one of his coworkers, Michael Landry, felt led to do something and help him get a new roof.

“I don’t know if it was God talking to me, but something told me just to reach out to the community, and tell Mario’s story and see what happens,” Landry said.

He then posted on a Lubbock Facebook group, and asked if any businesses would be willing to donate time and/or supplies.

“Within the first hour I had about 10 Different Roofing Companies contacting me wanting to help,” he explained.

The amount of responses gained the attention of the Lubbock Area Roofing Contractors Association.

Kris Kincaid, a board member for the association, explained “We try to donate a roof every year to somebody in need. I believe this is our tenth roof, and so Mario was a great candidate.”

Landry added, “I’m happy for him and his family. They’ve struggled with this so long, and to be able to see it actually happen. It’s a really good feeling.”

Martinez said he is now looking forward to the rain, instead of hoping it misses his house to avoid a flood.