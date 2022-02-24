LUBBOCK, Texas– Single mother of 4, Crystal Hall, was finally reunited with her children and held her newborn son, Zealand, after she gave birth to him two months ago. Back in December, Hall tested positive for both COVID and the flu.

Hall said even on oxygen, she was having a lot of trouble breathing. The last week in December while trying to catch her breath, she felt her water break.

“My water just broke,” Hall said. “I started crying, and freaking out. I was like, ‘no, no, no, no, this can’t happen, it’s too early.’”

Hall went into labor early and soon after she gave birth, her condition was far from stable. Her system overwhelmed by fighting illness. Hall was put on a ventilator and then medically induced into a coma.

It wasn’t until two months later that Hall was able to go home and be reunited with her children, and hold her newborn for the first time.

“That was when I started crying,” Hall said. “Because the baby was here. So, I got to spend a little time with him.”

Hall said she was overcome with emotion getting to see her children after being apart for so long. Hall also said that the experience changed her life forever and now has a different perspective about the vaccine. .

“I’m getting vaccinated.,” Hall said. “I decided, because I do not want to go through what I went through. I’d rather be a little sick than on a ventilator again.”