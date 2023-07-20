LUBBOCK, Texas — The famous musical about American founding father Alexander Hamilton debuted in Lubbock on Wednesday. Local coffee truck Caffeination Station created a special drink for Hamilton fans to enjoy.

The Alexander Latte is an apple and butter rum latte drizzled with caramel sauce, according to the coffee shop. The drink was created in a collaboration with the American Theatre Guild and will be available until July 30.

Additionally, Caffeination Station said in a social media post it will give away two free tickets to the show for those who enter the contest by following @caffeination_station2020 on Instagram, liking the post, tagging someone in the post and sharing it.

Those tickets will be for the final showing, July 30, with seats in the “Dress Center Circle” section of the Buddy Holly Hall.

The giveaway will close on July 27 at 5:00 p.m., and the winner will be announced on July 28, the post said.

Caffeination Station also mentioned to EverythingLubbock.com that some Barbie drinks would be release upon release of the Barbie film on July 21.