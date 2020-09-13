Six hospitalized in Dickens County rollover

DICKENS COUNTY, Texas — Six people were hospitalized in a rollover that happened near the Dickens County and Crosby County line Sunday afternoon, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

According to DPS, a car that was traveling along U.S. 82 had a blowout, causing it to roll over. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle and all five passengers were transported to Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock. The driver and one passenger suffered serious injuries.

DPS believes that the seriously injured passenger may have been ejected from the vehicle in the crash.