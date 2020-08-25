Six indicted for separate neglect incidents where child tested positive for meth

LUBBOCK, Texas — Six people were indicted by a Lubbock grand jury Tuesday for four separate child neglect incidents. According to court records, all involved children testing positive for methamphetamine.

Eva Rueda, 27, was arrested August 6 and was indicted for criminally negligent child endangerment for an incident on January 28. According to court records, both Rueda and her 3-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamine.

Courtney Sinclair, 27, and Thomas Soliz, 30, were both indicted on several counts of injury to a child. According to records, in addition to two children being physically struck and injured, two were injured by testing positive for methamphetamine.

According to records, on March 5, a relative noticed bruising and swelling on Sinclair’s child’s face and asked them what happened.

The child told the relative that Soliz, who was listed as being in a relationship with Sinclair, had struck him in the face when he got in trouble the night before. According to a police report, the child said Soliz hit him, “all the time.”

The police report said an officer observed a large bruise and swelling on the victim’s face, bruises on the left side of his torso and scratches on the left side of his lower and upper back. The victim and his siblings were then removed from the home by Child Protective Services.

Two of Sinclair’s children, as well as Sinclair herself, later tested positive for methamphetamine according to court documents.

Miranda Chavez, 35, was indicted on two counts of criminally negligent child endangerment. According to court records, when a CPS investigator came to Chavez’s house on January 21, she refused to let them inside. The police were called, and they found Chavez and her two children in the home, which had no working utilities.

Chavez admitted to police that she smoked marijuana and, according to a police report, “admitted to doing methamphetamine a month [before] but not around the children.”

Chavez and both children later tested positive for methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Catharine Bergara, 19, and Jonathan Barrera, 29, were indicted for criminally negligent child endangerment. According to court records, Bergara, Barrera and their child tested positive for methamphetamine on June 10.

Bergara tested positive for methamphetamine, but Barrera and the child both tested positive for methamphetamine and cocaine.